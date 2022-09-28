Ukraine Crisis: Rapid Gender and Conflict Analysis: Poltava Oblast (August 2022)

INTRODUCTION & METHODOLOGY

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains dire with few signs of improvement as war continues in the eastern and southern regions of the country. Significant numbers of people continue to be displaced from the shifting front lines, with the total number of internally displaced individuals currently at 6.9 million as of end August 2022. Most of those newly displaced tend to seek refuge in nearby oblasts (administrative divisions) in eastern Ukraine rather than the west of the country where living costs are much higher.

To help guide humanitarian programming in Poltava Oblast, the Joint Emergency Response in Ukraine (JERU), a joint program between Welthungerhilfe, Concern Worldwide, and CESVI, in partnership with Light of Hope, conducted ten focus groups in Machukhy and Novi Sanzhary villages to better understand gender and conflict dynamics of the humanitarian crisis in the surrounding districts. It provides additional primary evidence to build on previous analyses, including those from CARE International and UN Women.

Focus groups were divided along the following gender, age, and displacement status:

1 . Displaced women aged 25 – 60.

2 . Displaced men aged 25 – 60.

3 . Displaced young men and women aged 18-24

4 . Displaced elderly men and women aged over 60.

5 . Residents: male and female aged 18 and above.

These five groups were each held in Machukhy and Novi Sanzhary villages between 26th and 29th August (reaching a total of ten focus groups), with participants invited from a sample of those registered as receiving humanitarian support. This focus group breakdown and participants were selected to include a diversity of genders, ages, locations, and vulnerabilities, within the resource limitations for this analysis. Exclusively male focus groups were facilitated by male facilitators and exclusively women focus groups by women facilitators. All participants confirmed that they understand the purpose of the focus groups, the themes to be discussed, that depersonalised notes on the conversation would be taken, and that they were happy to participate.

Focus group participants were asked if and how gender and age roles, responsibilities, and relationships had shifted over the course of the war, the coping mechanisms they were applying and the positive and negative consequences of these, sources of connection or division within communities, and how they projected humanitarian needs would change over the upcoming months.

This report summarises the key findings of these focus groups and provides recommendation to humanitarian actors to better incorporate gender, age, and conflict sensitivity considerations in programming