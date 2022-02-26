Ukraine crisis: Facts, FAQs, and how World Vision is helping

Children and their families are bearing the brunt of the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

As the crisis in Ukraine intensifies, people across the country are being forced to flee to safety. More than 7.5 million children are already at great risk due to this sudden escalation. If the situation deteriorates further, the effects on children will be devastating and long-lasting.

“It is heart-breaking that countless children will bear the brunt of this conflict, forced from their homes and schools as they flee in search of safety," said Andrew Morley, World Vision International President and CEO.

“We stand ready to support those affected, as the violence takes its toll on children’s physical and mental health, facing the loss of loved ones and destruction of their homes.

“We call on all sides to promote peace, as we hope and pray for a solution to prevent a full-scale humanitarian crisis.”

How many Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced?

Many Ukrainians will be internally displaced, and others will be forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries. According to the United Nations, an estimated 100,000 people have already fled their homes since the conflict escalated. Poland, Romania, Czechia and Slovakia have already begun making preparations for inflows of up to a million people. Ukraine is also home to refugees from Afghanistan and Syria who have fled conflict in their own homelands and are particularly vulnerable.

Why is the crisis so dangerous for children in Ukraine?

In any conflict like the one escalating in Ukraine right now, children are the worst affected. As well as immediate threats to safety and shelter, conflict threatens children’s mental health, access to education, and their ability to achieve their God-given potential.

How will the crisis in Ukraine make matters worse for the most vulnerable countries in the world?

The crisis in Ukraine threatens the food supply and economic stability of some of the most vulnerable countries in the world. With Russia and Ukraine providing nearly a quarter of the world’s wheat supply, we are already seeing this conflict affect the food supply in countries such as Yemen and Lebanon.

What is World Vision doing to help Ukrainians affected by the conflict?

As the conflict in Ukraine escalates and humanitarian needs increase significantly, World Vision will seek to support those fleeing violence. We’re preparing plans to work with partners on the ground. World Vision’s office in Romania is also ready to respond and provide emergency relief to children and their families who forcibly displaced from Ukraine.

How can I help children and families made vulnerable by this crisis?

Pray for peace to be restored quickly and that children and families will be protected from harm.