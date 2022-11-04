Ukraine Crisis: 29 October-4 November 2022

For more information, including previous infographics and an interactive dashboard, visit our Ukraine Crisis research hub.

Amid ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in the southern regions, Russia moved its Kherson regional occupation administration from Kherson to Skadovsk last week. Additionally, Russian forces started forcibly relocation civilians from occupied parts of the Kherson region to occupied Crimea and Russia. In the Luhansk region, Ukrainian forces continues counteroffensive operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line.