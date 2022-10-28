Ukraine Crisis: 22-28 October 2022

Ukrainian forces conducted ground attacks near Svatove and Kreminna in the Luhansk region, advancing their positions in the area (ISW, 25 October 2022). Russian forces continued offensive operations in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region (RFE/RL, 26 October 2022).

Russian forces continued to target civilian infrastructure across Ukraine with shelling, missiles, and drone strikes, reportedly killing over a dozen civilians last week in the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Russian forces also continued to abduct civilians from the occupied regions last week. On 24 October, Russian forces stopped and shot at a civilian car in the Kherson region, reportedly killing two people and wounding a child (Suspilne Media, 25 October 2022). Additionally, Russian forces reportedly forcibly relocated patients of a psychoneurological residential care facility in the Kherson region to an unknown location (Suspilne Media, 26 October 2022).

