Ukraine Crisis 2022: 6 Months of Response

SITUATION OVERVIEW

24 August marks six months since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022 and triggered the largest displacement within Europe since the Second World War. This date also marks 31 years since Ukraine gained its independence from the Soviet Union.

Six months into the full-scale war, it is now estimated that 6.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and an additional 6.6 million are internally displaced within the country. This represents a displacement of nearly one-third of the country’s population, making it one of the largest human displacement crises in the world today. As of 15 August, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has verified over 13,000 civilian casualties (5,514 people killed and 7,698 injured) since the start of the war, with the actual number believed to be significantly higher. The majority of casualties have occurred in eastern Ukraine, specifically Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which have faced some of the most intense shelling and fighting of the war.

Including those who have been displaced, suffered injury, or otherwise been affected as a result of the full-scale invasion, it is estimated that there are now more than 17.7 million people, representing nearly one-quarter of the population, in need of humanitarian assistance. These estimates include the Ukrainians who have remained in their home communities but whose lives have nevertheless been severely disrupted. They are staying in damaged homes, basements, and bomb shelters; they have lost livelihoods and their access to essential services as infrastructure and supply chains have been decimated across the country.

Persons with specific vulnerabilities, including older persons, unaccompanied and separated children, and persons with disabilities have faced particular hardship, as have the estimated almost half a million third-country nationals (TCNs) who were living in Ukraine when the fighting escalated. Around 300,000 TCNs have left Ukraine since the crisis began, with many forced to overcome a frequently shifting security situation, complicated transit routes, and conflicting or unclear information.

The heaviest fighting continues to be centred in Eastern and Southern Ukraine, though at the beginning of the war, the front line also spread across the north, causing heavy damage in areas like Chernihiv and Sumy, and almost reaching the capital city, Kyiv. Through many parts of the country, deadly artillery and missile attacks continue in civilian occupied areas, putting lives in danger and damaging critical infrastructure. Millions are without access to many necessities for life such as water, food, healthcare, sanitation, gas, and electricity. Destruction of property, infrastructure, and livelihoods continues to lead to displacement, increased vulnerabilities and loss of life. Shelling and other fighting near critical infrastructure, including Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, risk further catastrophe.