Ukraine Crisis: 15-21 October 2022

While Ukrainian officials have maintained silence about recent developments in their ongoing counteroffensive operation, Russian sources reported the renewal of Ukrainian assaults in the southern Kherson region (ISW, 16 October 2022). In the Donetsk region, Russian forces continued their attempts to seize the strategically important Bakhmut area (Washington Post, 16 October 2022).

Meanwhile, on 19 October, Russia imposed martial law in the partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson. The enactment of martial law grants sweeping emergency powers to Russian-installed governors to meet the needs of the Russian army. The law establishes local ‘territorial defense’ headquarters and allows authorities to forcibly resettle civilians and set curfews (Al Jazeera, 20 October 2022).

Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian cities with Iranian Shahed-136 drones and various types of missiles last week, destroying critical infrastructure and reportedly killing over 20 civilians.

