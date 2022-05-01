Ukraine creates a single information space for all parties involved in the blood- and blood products-related healthcare [EN/UK]

The information space will ensure effective interaction between all participants in the blood-and blood products-related healthcare: donors, recipients, medical institutions and authorities

Kyiv, 18 April 2022 - The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, with the support of UNDP, has completed the preparation of technical requirements for the creation of an information space for the participants in the blood- and blood products-related healthcare.

The information space is a set of technologies that enable information exchange between all participants in the system: donors, recipients, blood centers, executive and supervisory national and local authorities, as well as patients organisations and other civil society entities. In particular, a unified and centralised national system is created to record donors, recipients, donations, stocks, needs of blood and/or its components, and blood transfusions in Ukraine.

The functioning of such a space will help to address the many challenges the blood- and blood-related healthcare faces due to lack of financial, logistical, and human resources.

Due to previous systemic hiccoughs, this very complex medical sphere faced a lack of volunteer donors and blood components, absence of control over the technological processes of procurement, testing, processing, storage, and distribution of donor blood and blood components, lack of centralized management of blood components, insufficient supervision over the proper use of blood components for patients, the provision of transfusion services and absence of hemostasis. All of it caused serious obstacles to introducing high quality blood-related medical care in Ukraine. The new information space will help to overcome the disorder of the system by uniting donors, recipients, donations, transfusions, and blood components in Ukraine into a single accounting system. The features of the space will serve both the donors - potential and available, as well as the staff of medical institutions.

By means of "personal accounts" donors will receive information about the existing rewards system for donors and the current updates on the needs of blood or its components. Recipients will have full access to transfusions, while the monitoring system will guarantee the security of all processes and ensure the safety of donors.

At the same time, the system will automate the work of blood centers. The functioning of a single information space will solve issues not only in individual medical institutions but also at the regional and national levels. The automation of certain processes will also reduce the burden on the hospital staff and the administration, thus allowing them to concentrate on other important activities, but more importantly will seriously reduce the likelihood of human errors.