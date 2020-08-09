Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, July 31, 2020 [EN/UK]

Epidemiological situation

• 1st case was registered on February 29, 2020.

• 69 884 (1 090 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• 122 490 (1 518 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• Case positivity rate is 57.1%.

• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 0.91 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday)

• Number of lethal cases is 1 693 (20 in last 24 hours)

• Case fatality rate is 2.4%.

• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 8 654 (78 in last 24 hours)

• Total number of recovered patients is 38 752 (598 in last 24 hours)

• Bed occupancy rate is 16.86% (28 878 beds are available, 4 933 are occupied).

• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 1 024 327 (15 427 in last 24 hours).