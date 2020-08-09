Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, July 30, 2020 [EN/UK]

Epidemiological situation

• 1st case was registered on February 29, 2020.

• 68 794 (1 197 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

Epidemiological situation

• 120 972 (1 541 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• Case positivity rate is 56.9%.

• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 1.17 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday)

• Number of lethal cases is 1 673 (23 in last 24 hours)

• Case fatality rate is 2.4%.

• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 8 576 (67 in last 24 hours)

• Total number of recovered patients is 38 154 (760 in last 24 hours)

• Bed occupancy rate is 16.37% (28 809 beds are available, 4 830 are occupied).

• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 1 008 900 (15 494 in last 24 hours).