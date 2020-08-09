Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, July 29, 2020 [EN/UK]

Epidemiological situation

• 1st case was registered on February 29, 2020.

• 67 597 (1 022 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• 119 431 (1 429 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• Case positivity rate is 56.6%.

• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 1.11 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday)

• Number of lethal cases is 1 650 (21 in last 24 hours)

• Case fatality rate is 2.4%.

• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 8 509 (74 in last 24 hours)

• Total number of recovered patients is 37 394 (650 in last 24 hours)

• Bed occupancy rate is 15.49% (28 927 beds are available, 4 617 are occupied).

• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 993 406 (14 939 in last 24 hours).