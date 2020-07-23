Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, July 23, 2020

Epidemiological situation

• 1 st case was registered on February 29, 2020.

• 61 851 (856 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• 112 255 (1 141 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• Case positivity rate is 55,1%.

• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 1.03 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday)

• Number of lethal cases is 1 551 (17 in last 24 hours)

• Case fatality rate is 2.5%.

• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 8 153 (50 in last 24 hours)

• Total number of recovered patients is 34 000 (828 in last 24 hours)

• Bed occupancy rate is 15.46% (29 072 beds are available, 4 539 are occupied).

• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 915 790 (14 498 in last 24 hours).