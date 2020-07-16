Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, July 15, 2020 [EN/UK]

Epidemiological situation

• 1st case was registered on February 29, 2020.

• 55 607 (836 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• 104 132 (1101 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• Case positivity rate is 53%.

• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 1.31 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday)

• Number of lethal cases is 1427 (15 in last 24 hours)

• Case fatality rate is 2.6%.

• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 7540 (41 in last 24 hours)

• Total number of recovered patients is 28 131 (977 in last 24 hours)

• Bed occupancy rate is 17.75% (22 754 total beds are available, 4039 are occupied).

• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 821 494 (13 675 in last 24 hours).