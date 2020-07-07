Ukraine
Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, July 07, 2020 [EN/UK]
Epidemiological situation
• 1st case was registered on March 3, 2020.
• 49 607 (564 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.
• 96 186 (871 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.
• Case positivity rate is 52%.
• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 1.04 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday)
• Number of lethal cases is 1283 (21 in last 24 hours)
• Case fatality rate is 2.59%.
• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 7046 (16 in last 24 hours)
• Total number of recovered patients is 22 193 (490 in last 24 hours)
• Bed occupancy rate is 18.72% (22 601 total beds are available, 4130 are occupied).
• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 727 649 (9343 in last 24 hours).