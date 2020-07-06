Ukraine
Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, July 05, 2020 [EN/UK]
• 1st case was registered on February 29, 2020.
• 48 500 (823 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.
• 94 635 (926 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.
• Case positivity rate is 51%.
• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 0.9 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday)
• Number of lethal cases is 1249 (22 in last 24 hours)
• Case fatality rate is 2.59%.
• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 6990 (53 in last 24 hours)
• Total number of recovered patients is 21 376 (221 in last 24 hours)
• Bed occupancy rate is 17.75% (22 754 total beds are available, 4039 are occupied).
• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 711 610 (9934 in last 24 hours).