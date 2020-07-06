Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, July 04, 2020

• 1st case was registered on February 29, 2020.

• 47 677 (914 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• 93 709 (1288 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• Case positivity rate is 51%.

• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 1.06 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday)

• Number of lethal cases is 1227 (15 in last 24 hours)

• Case fatality rate is 2.58%.

• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 6937 (63 in last 24 hours)

• Total number of recovered patients is 21 155 (597 in last 24 hours)

• Bed occupancy rate is 18.68% (22 961 total beds are available, 4288 are occupied).

• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 701 676 (11 825 in last 24 hours).