Ukraine
Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, August 9, 2020 [EN/UK]
Attachments
• 1 st case was registered on February 29, 2020.
• 80 949 (1 199 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.
• 136 065 (1 315 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.
• Case positivity rate is 59.5%.
• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 0.81 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday).
• Number of lethal cases is 1 897 (18 in last 24 hours).
• Case fatality rate is 2.3%.
• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 9 218 (68 in last 24 hours).
• Total number of recovered patients is 43 972 (317 in last 24 hours).
• Average bed occupancy rate is 23.45% (lowest – in Zaporizka oblast (3.05%), highest – in Chernivetska oblast (56.26%)).** • Total number of PCR tests conducted is 1 167 649 (14 973 in last 24 hours).