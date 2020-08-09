Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, August 9, 2020 [EN/UK]

• 1 st case was registered on February 29, 2020.

• 80 949 (1 199 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• 136 065 (1 315 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• Case positivity rate is 59.5%.

• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 0.81 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday).

• Number of lethal cases is 1 897 (18 in last 24 hours).

• Case fatality rate is 2.3%.

• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 9 218 (68 in last 24 hours).

• Total number of recovered patients is 43 972 (317 in last 24 hours).

• Average bed occupancy rate is 23.45% (lowest – in Zaporizka oblast (3.05%), highest – in Chernivetska oblast (56.26%)).** • Total number of PCR tests conducted is 1 167 649 (14 973 in last 24 hours).