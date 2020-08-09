Ukraine COVID-19 Daily Situation Report, August 1, 2020 [EN/UK]

Epidemiological situation

• 1st case was registered on February 29, 2020.

• 71 056 (1 172 during last 24 hours) laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• 124 076 (1 586 during last 24 hours) suspected COVID-19 cases as of the reporting period.

• Case positivity rate is 57.3%.

• Daily growth factor in reporting cases is 1.08 (new cases reported today/new cases reported yesterday).

• Number of lethal cases is 1 709 (16 in last 24 hours).

• Case fatality rate is 2.4%.

• Number of confirmed cases among healthcare workers is 8 693 (39 in last 24 hours).

• Total number of recovered patients is 39 308 (556 in last 24 hours).

• Bed occupancy rate is 16.86% (28 878 beds are available, 4 933 are occupied).

• Total number of PCR tests conducted is 1 041 187 (16 860 in last 24 hours).