Ukraine: Country Program Overview

Crisis History

In February 2022, the Russian Federation launched a massive invasion of the sovereign territory of Ukraine and since then millions of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes and are in need of humanitarian assistance, in what has become one of the largest and fastest displacement crises globally. Over 3.5 million people have become refugees and an estimated 6.5 million people have become internally displaced within Ukraine. A further 12 million people are estimated to be stranded or are unable to leave Ukraine due to increasing violence, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation. The people have become displaced and are in need of basic necessities such as food, water, shelter, medical care and heating.

A total of 14 hospitals have been targeted according to the World Health Organsiation. Humanitarian green zones have been targeted and there have been indiscriminant attacks on civilians as they flee the conflict. Ensuring the health and well being of people is essential in humanitarian crises and conflicts. Casualties have been reported across the country and this is most likely to increase resulting in hospitals being overwhelmed due to the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) situation.

There is poor or no access to primary health care institutions due to restricted mobility and security concerns, especially in areas of intense fighting. This disrupts the logistics chain as well as the referral system; thereby making primary and secondary and tertiary care (hospitals and specialist centers) inaccessible to the population. In particular, mental health and psychosocial support services, sexual, reproductive, and maternal health care, ante-natal care, child health, and assistance to people with disabilities are particularly difficult to access. Damage to health care infrastructure has derailed access to referral hospitals and pharmacies, and personnel fleeing from conflict-affected areas are compounding to paralyze the health system.