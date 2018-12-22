22 Dec 2018

Ukraine: Country Fact Sheet December 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
The UN Refugee Agency has been working in Ukraine since 1994 and established a country office the following year. A host country agreement was signed in September 1996.

Ukraine acceded to the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees and the 1967 Protocol in 2002. A 2011 law regulates the treatment of refugees and other persons of concern in Ukraine.

In 2013, Ukraine acceded to the two UN Conventions relating to the status of stateless persons (1954) and on the reduction of statelessness (1961).

KEY POPULATION FIGURES

1,800,000 internally displaced persons (IDP)* and conflict-affected persons** 6,152 asylum seekers (UNHCR, November 2018) 35,574 stateless persons (UNHCR, SMS of Ukraine (January 2018) 3,225 refugees, by country of origin: (UNHCR, SMS of Ukraine (July 2018)

FUNDING (AS OF 5 NOVEMBER)

USD 31.1 million UNHCR’s financial requirements 2018 59% funded

**UNHCR PRESENCE **

Staff:
106 National Staff
20 International Staff

Presence:

1 Country Office in Kyiv
1 Sub Office in Sloviansk
2 Field Offices in Mariupol, and Sievierodonetsk
1 Global Hub/Service Centre in Donetsk
1 Logistics Hub in Luhansk
1 Field Unit in Kharkiv

