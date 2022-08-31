Ukraine Concept of Operations, September 2022

Background

Following the start of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 the country’s security situation deteriorated rapidly, leaving an estimated 17.7 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. The intense military escalation has resulted in loss of life and injuries, as well as massive destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure, interrupting critical services. People living in active conflict areas have endured months of hostilities without adequate access to water, health care, education, food security, protection, and other essential services. Since the start of the war, humanitarian organisations in Ukraine have prioritised the rapid expansion of existing life-saving operations in the east and the expansion of assistance to all regions of the country. However, the war shows no signs of abating and continues to drive humanitarian needs across the country. 1 It is anticipated that the limitations of the logistics capacities will continue to constrain humanitarian operations, with supply routes unlikely to simplify while needs are increasing with the ongoing conflict and large-scale initiatives such as winterisation.

To support responding humanitarian organisations in their delivery of assistance to affected populations, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Cluster Approach was activated in Ukraine for Logistics on 3 March 2022.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

The volatile security situation remains the most significant challenge for the planning and implementation of humanitarian response activities, particularly in eastern and southern areas. Based on the findings of the Gaps and Needs Analysis (GNA), completed at the end of June, the Logistics Cluster and partners have identified the following logistics gaps and bottlenecks:

• The current security situation in Ukraine is creating difficulties for planning and executing aid delivery, including the forward movement and staging of humanitarian cargo. Further, as conflict continues, it is anticipated that mounting damage to road infrastructure will further constrain humanitarian operations.

• While the commercial logistics sector is well developed, due to the conflict, many private sector companies relocated to the west, leading to limited logistics services currently available in the country’s east. There are also limitations on labour force that would otherwise be available, particularly to support the movement of cargo to hard-to-reach areas.

• Fuel shortages are impacting the operational capacity of humanitarian organisations and pose constraints for humanitarians’ access to fuel for light vehicles, as well as for their transport contractors.

• The ability to secure storage space in and around hard-to-reach areas has been constrained.

• The conflict has resulted in the closure of all airports and seaports. Shipping lines have also suspended their services from the country and diverted their vessels to other Black Sea ports until further notice. There is significant pressure on the land borders that remain open to facilitate the majority of the country’s imports and exports, with long waiting times.