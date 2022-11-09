Ukraine Concept of Operations, November 2022 [EN/UK]

Background

Following the start of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 the country’s security situation deteriorated rapidly, leaving an estimated 17.7 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. The intense military escalation has resulted in loss of life and injuries, as well as massive destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure, interrupting critical services. People living in active conflict areas have endured months of hostilities without adequate access to water, health care, education, food security, protection, and other essential services. Since the start of the war, humanitarian organisations in Ukraine have prioritised the rapid expansion of existing life-saving operations in the east and the expansion of assistance to all regions of the country. However, the war shows no signs of abating and continues to drive humanitarian needs across the country.1 It is anticipated that the limitations of the logistics capacities will continue to constrain humanitarian operations, with supply routes unlikely to simplify while needs are increasing with the ongoing conflict and large-scale initiatives such as winterisation.