Ukraine Concept of Operations, March 2022

Background

After months of rising tensions between Ukraine and the Russian Federation (RF), there has been a significant escalation in armed hostilities in Ukraine as of 24 February 2022, with intense shelling reported in several cities in Ukraine in addition to the country’s East areas that have been in active conflict for the past years. As the geographic reach of the conflict keeps on expanding every day, internal and cross-border displacement continues unabated across certain parts of Ukraine, driving a corresponding growth in humanitarian needs that has already reached crisis levels.

The broad security concerns challenge the planning and implementation of humanitarian logistics operations, and the operating environment in the whole of Ukraine remains highly volatile. This has significant implications on the protection of civilians, aid workers as well as on the needs assessments and delivery of humanitarian assistance. Widely damaged infrastructures, overall hampered access to transport, and impediments to the swift delivery of humanitarian assistance to people affected by the crisis remain the major challenge. As a direct result of the abrupt deterioration of the situation in-country, and as local logistics capacities have been exceeded, a request has been submitted to WFP to support with its sectoral expertise through the Logistics Cluster. Therefore, to alleviate these constraints and support the humanitarian community to deliver life-saving assistance to people in need, the Logistics Cluster has been officially activated in Ukraine on 28 February 2022.