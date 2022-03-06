Ukraine Concept of Operations, February 2022

Background

After months of rising tensions between Ukraine and the Russian Federation (RF), there has been a significant escalation in armed hostilities in Ukraine as of 24 February 2022, with increased shelling reported in several cities in Ukraine in addition to the areas already in conflict in the east of the country for the past years. As per the Inter-Agency Contingency Plan (IACP) on 30 December 2021, indicators point to a potentially dire humanitarian situation. Based on the Humanitarian Response Plan 2022, humanitarian partners were already planning to assist 2.9 million people in need, including 144,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs). Various potential scenarios exist, but at the time of writing, although it is unclear what the humanitarian scale and impact, around 660,000 refugees have already fled Ukraine to neighboring countries (UNHCR).

The lack of security continues to challenge the planning and implementation of humanitarian logistics operations, and the operating environment in the whole of Ukraine remains highly volatile, with significant implications on the protection of civilians, aid workers and on the assessment of needs and the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Infrastructure and logistics access to transport and deliver humanitarian assistance to people affected by the crisis remain the major challenge. Furthermore, the need to transport lifesaving several neighboring countries. The Logistics Cluster has officially been activated by the Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine on 28 February 2022.