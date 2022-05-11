Ukraine Concept of Operations, 8 May 2022

Background

Following the start of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 the country’s security situation deteriorated rapidly, leaving at least 15.7 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and protection. Hostilities escalated across several oblasts (regions), and the conflict has caused the fastest growing displacement crisis since World War II. The intense military escalation has resulted in loss of life and injuries, as well as massive destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure, interrupting critical services. The humanitarian community prepared for and is rapidly adapting to the unfolding situation, based on the Inter-Agency Contingency Plan updated in early 2022 ahead of the onset of the crisis. As anticipated in a worst-case scenario, the violence has prompted a steep escalation in needs and a significant expansion of the areas in which humanitarian assistance is required.

To support responding humanitarian organisations in their delivery of assistance to affected populations, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Cluster Approach was activated in Ukraine for Logistics on 3 March 2022.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

The volatile security situation remains the most significant challenge for the planning and implementation of humanitarian response activities, particularly in eastern and southern areas. Based on ongoing consultations with partner organisations, the Logistics Cluster has identified the following logistics gaps and bottlenecks:

• The current security situation in Ukraine is creating difficulties for planning and executing aid delivery, including the forward movement, and staging of humanitarian cargo. Further, as conflict continues, it is anticipated that mounting damage to road infrastructure and limitations of logistics capacity will continue to constrain humanitarian operations.

• While the commercial logistics sector is well developed, due to the conflict, many private sector companies relocated to the west, leading to limited logistics services currently available in the country’s east. There are also limitations on labour force that would otherwise be available, particularly for the movement of cargo to hard-to-reach areas.

• Fuel shortages are impacting the operational capacity of humanitarian organisations, particularly those in need of light vehicles (petrol and diesel).

• The conflict has resulted in the closure of all airports, seaports, and border crossings for commercial goods. Shipping lines have also suspended their services from the country and diverted their vessels to other Black Sea Ports until further notice.