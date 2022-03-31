Ukraine + 7 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1,232 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – March 2022

4.1 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – March 2022

6.5 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – March 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022

  • The GoRF’s war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate further population displacement, damage civilian infrastructure, and exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.

  • The GoU continues to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from conflict-affected areas, including the besieged city of Mariupol, amid reports of forced displacement by GoRF forces.

  • Conflict has displaced 4.3 million children in Ukraine, prompting concerns over their exposure to protection risks.

  • Nearly half of Ukraine’s population has expressed concern over food access amid conflict-related disruptions to food production and supply chains countrywide.

