Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1,232 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict

OHCHR – March 2022

4.1 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – March 2022

6.5 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – March 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – March 2022

The GoRF’s war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate further population displacement, damage civilian infrastructure, and exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.

The GoU continues to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from conflict-affected areas, including the besieged city of Mariupol, amid reports of forced displacement by GoRF forces.

Conflict has displaced 4.3 million children in Ukraine, prompting concerns over their exposure to protection risks.