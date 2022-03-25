Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Ukraine + 7 more

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1,081 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – March 2022

3.7 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – March 2022

6.5 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – March 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine UN – March 2022

  • TheGoRF’s war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate further population displacement, damage civilian infrastructure, and exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.
  • The GoU continues to evacuate civilians from conflict-affected areas, including the besieged city of Mariupol.
  • A UN aid convoy carrying aid for 35,000 people reached the conflict-affected city of Sumy on March 18.
  • The USG announced $1 billion in humanitarian funding to support conflict-affected populations in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries on February 24.

