Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
1,081 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – March 2022
3.7 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – March 2022
6.5 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – March 2022
6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine UN – March 2022
- TheGoRF’s war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate further population displacement, damage civilian infrastructure, and exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.
- The GoU continues to evacuate civilians from conflict-affected areas, including the besieged city of Mariupol.
- A UN aid convoy carrying aid for 35,000 people reached the conflict-affected city of Sumy on March 18.
- The USG announced $1 billion in humanitarian funding to support conflict-affected populations in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries on February 24.