Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
816 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – March 2022
3.3 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – March 2022
6.5 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – March 2022
6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022
• The GoRF’s war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate mass population displacement, damage civilian infrastructure, and further exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.
• The GoU continues to attempt to evacuate civilians from conflict-affected areas, including Mariupol, with greater success in recent days.
• Relief actors and local authorities are scaling up response efforts to meet the needs of more than 25,000 IDPs arriving daily in Lviv.
• USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to respond to the needs of conflict-affected populations in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries.