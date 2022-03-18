Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

816 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict

OHCHR – March 2022

3.3 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – March 2022

6.5 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – March 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – March 2022

• The GoRF’s war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate mass population displacement, damage civilian infrastructure, and further exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.

• The GoU continues to attempt to evacuate civilians from conflict-affected areas, including Mariupol, with greater success in recent days.

• Relief actors and local authorities are scaling up response efforts to meet the needs of more than 25,000 IDPs arriving daily in Lviv.

• USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to respond to the needs of conflict-affected populations in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries.