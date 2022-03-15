Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
691 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – March 2022
3 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – March 2022
12 MILLION People in Need of Assistance Across Ukraine
UN – March 2022
6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022
• The GoRF’s war in Ukraine, including in Kyiv Oblast, continues to result in civilian deaths, population displacement, and damage to civilian infrastructure, generating and exacerbating humanitarian needs across the country.
• GoRF-affiliated attacks continue to disrupt attempts to evacuate civilians from and deliver aid to besieged cities, including Mariupol.
• State/PRM announced an additional $186 million in humanitarian assistance for refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine.
• USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to respond to the needs of conflict-affected populations in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries.