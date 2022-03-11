Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

549 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict

OHCHR – March 2022

2.5 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – March 2022

12 MILLION People in Need of Assistance Across Ukraine

UN – March 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – March 2022

• Active conflict in Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths, population displacement, and damage to civilian infrastructure, generating and exacerbating humanitarian needs across the country.

• Hostilities disrupt attempts to evacuate civilians and deliver assistance to besieged cities.

• Vice President Harris announces an additional $53 million in USG humanitarian assistance during her recent trip to Poland.

• USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to respond to the needs of conflict-affected populations in Ukraine.