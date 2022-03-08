Ukraine + 1 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Situation Report
SITUATION AT A GLANCE

474
Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – March 2022

2 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – March 2022

12 MILLION
People in Need of Assistance Across Ukraine
UN – March 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022

• Active hostilities continue to result in additional civilian deaths and population displacement, exacerbating humanitarian needs in the country.

• More than 2 million people have departed Ukraine for neighboring countries from February 24 to March 8.

• UN highlights food, health, protection, and WASH support as priority needs among affected populations.

• USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to respond to the needs of conflict-affected populations in Ukraine.

