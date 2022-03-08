Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
474
Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – March 2022
2 MILLION
Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – March 2022
12 MILLION
People in Need of Assistance Across Ukraine
UN – March 2022
6 MILLION
People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022
• Active hostilities continue to result in additional civilian deaths and population displacement, exacerbating humanitarian needs in the country.
• More than 2 million people have departed Ukraine for neighboring countries from February 24 to March 8.
• UN highlights food, health, protection, and WASH support as priority needs among affected populations.
• USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to respond to the needs of conflict-affected populations in Ukraine.