Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

  • Humanitarian actors highlight that the increase in the number of civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine in August, despite a 20 percent decline in security incidents compared to the number of incidents recorded in July, reflects a concerning trend in hostilities in the region.

  • Relief organizations recorded an uptick in attacks near water supply operations in September, threatening access to safe drinking water for vulnerable populations in Donetsk.

  • The USG announced more than $45 million in additional humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations in Ukraine in September.

