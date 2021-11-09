Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Humanitarian actors highlight that the increase in the number of civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine in August, despite a 20 percent decline in security incidents compared to the number of incidents recorded in July, reflects a concerning trend in hostilities in the region.
Relief organizations recorded an uptick in attacks near water supply operations in September, threatening access to safe drinking water for vulnerable populations in Donetsk.
The USG announced more than $45 million in additional humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations in Ukraine in September.