Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
3.4 MILLION People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – January 2020
1.4 MILLION IDPs in Ukraine GoU – January 2020
2.8 MILLION People Requiring Protection Assistance UN – January 2020
1 MILLION People Requiring Food or Livelihoods Support UN – January
2.8 MILLION People Requiring WASH Assistance UN – January 2020
Ceasefire measures implemented in July have led to a more than 50 percent drop in security incidents and a decline in civilian casualties.
Known COVID-19 cases rapidly increased in September at the same time that checkpoint restrictions between GCAs and NGCAs negatively affected civilian access to health care.
USG implementing partners have expanded health, protection, and WASH activities in recent months to address humanitarian needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.