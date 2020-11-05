Ukraine + 1 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3.4 MILLION People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – January 2020

1.4 MILLION IDPs in Ukraine GoU – January 2020

2.8 MILLION People Requiring Protection Assistance UN – January 2020

1 MILLION People Requiring Food or Livelihoods Support UN – January

2.8 MILLION People Requiring WASH Assistance UN – January 2020

  • Ceasefire measures implemented in July have led to a more than 50 percent drop in security incidents and a decline in civilian casualties.

  • Known COVID-19 cases rapidly increased in September at the same time that checkpoint restrictions between GCAs and NGCAs negatively affected civilian access to health care.

  • USG implementing partners have expanded health, protection, and WASH activities in recent months to address humanitarian needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

