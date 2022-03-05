Ukraine + 1 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANC

331
Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – March 2022

1.2 MILLION
Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – March 2022

12 MILLION
People in Need of Assistance Across Ukraine
UN – March 2022

6 MILLION
People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022

  • More than one week after the escalation of conflict in Ukraine by GoRF armed forces, active hostilities continue to result in civilian deaths and population displacement, generating and exacerbating humanitarian needs in the country.

  • Dynamic security conditions are hindering humanitarian access across Ukraine, while populations’ access to basic services are severely restricted.

  • USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to respond to the needs of conflict-affected populations in Ukraine.

