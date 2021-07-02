Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
Hostilities in eastern Ukraine continue to threaten civilians and critical infrastructure, with the UN recording 50 civilian casualties between January and May—a nearly 30 percent increase compared to the preceding five-month period.
The UN recorded a nearly fourfold decrease in new COVID-19 cases in Donetsk and Luhansk GCAs from April to May.
USAID/BHA has provided nearly $7.4 million in FY 2021 funding to date, bringing total USG humanitarian assistance since FY 2020 to nearly $67 million.