Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3.4 MILLION People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – January 2020

1.4 MILLION IDPs in Ukraine GoU – January 2020

1 MILLION People Requiring Food or Livelihoods Support UN – January 2020

125,173 Ukrainians Seeking Asylum in Nearby Countries in 2018 UN – December 2018

1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Health Services UN – January 2020

  • GCA and NGCA authorities gradually lifted COVID-19 quarantine measures on both sides of the contact line; however, checkpoint restrictions continue to negatively impacted civilians and humanitarian access.

  • In June and July, flooding in western Ukraine and wildfires in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk oblast resulted in nine deaths and large-scale infrastructure damage.

  • USG implementing partners have expanded health, protection, and WASH activities to meet increased humanitarian needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOTAL U.S. GOVERNMENT HUMANITARIAN FUNDING USAID/BHA $19,790,239 For the Ukraine Response in FY 2020 State/PRM $17,377,000 For breakdown by Agency and partners, see funding chart on page6 Total $37,167,239

