Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3.4 MILLION People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – January 2020

1.4 MILLION IDPs in Ukraine GoU – January 2020

1 MILLION People Requiring Food or Livelihoods Support UN – January 2020

125,173 Ukrainians Seeking Asylum in Nearby Countries in 2018 UN – December 2018

1.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Health Services UN – January 2020

GCA and NGCA authorities gradually lifted COVID-19 quarantine measures on both sides of the contact line; however, checkpoint restrictions continue to negatively impacted civilians and humanitarian access.

In June and July, flooding in western Ukraine and wildfires in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk oblast resulted in nine deaths and large-scale infrastructure damage.

USG implementing partners have expanded health, protection, and WASH activities to meet increased humanitarian needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOTAL U.S. GOVERNMENT HUMANITARIAN FUNDING USAID/BHA $19,790,239 For the Ukraine Response in FY 2020 State/PRM $17,377,000 For breakdown by Agency and partners, see funding chart on page6 Total $37,167,239