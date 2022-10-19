Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #29, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5,996 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict

OHCHR – September 2022

7.5 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – September 2022

6.2 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – September 2022

17.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – August 2022

13.3 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – September 2022

GoRF attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine result in mass power outages, including for more than 700,000 people across Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts.

OHCHR records nearly 900 civilian casualties in September; explosive weapons with wide area effects are responsible for more than 90 percent of the verified deaths and injuries.

The total number of IDPs in Ukraine decreased from approximately 7 million in August to 6.2 million in September.