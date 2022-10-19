Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #29, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5,996 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – September 2022
7.5 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – September 2022
6.2 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – September 2022
17.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – August 2022
13.3 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – September 2022
-
GoRF attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine result in mass power outages, including for more than 700,000 people across Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts.
-
OHCHR records nearly 900 civilian casualties in September; explosive weapons with wide area effects are responsible for more than 90 percent of the verified deaths and injuries.
-
The total number of IDPs in Ukraine decreased from approximately 7 million in August to 6.2 million in September.
-
In FY 2022, USAID/BHA and State/PRM provided more than $1.5 billion in emergency assistance to vulnerable populations in Ukraine and in neighboring countries.