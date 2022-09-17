Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #28, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5,827 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict

OHCHR – September 2022

7.3 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – September 2022

7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – August 2022

17.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – August 2022

12 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – August 2022

• GoRF attacks on civilian power and water infrastructure in Ukraine have resulted in widespread power outages and isolated flooding in recent days; continued attacks on infrastructure are likely to exacerbate humanitarian needs during the coming winter season.

• USAID/BHA and State/PRM humanitarian partners are mobilizing to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable populations in recently liberated areas of northeastern Ukraine.

• The GoRF’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues to result in widespread deaths and injury to civilian populations; the UN has recorded at least 14,000 civilian casualties since the start of the invasion.