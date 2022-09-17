Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #28, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5,827 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – September 2022
7.3 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – September 2022
7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – August 2022
17.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – August 2022
12 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – August 2022
• GoRF attacks on civilian power and water infrastructure in Ukraine have resulted in widespread power outages and isolated flooding in recent days; continued attacks on infrastructure are likely to exacerbate humanitarian needs during the coming winter season.
• USAID/BHA and State/PRM humanitarian partners are mobilizing to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable populations in recently liberated areas of northeastern Ukraine.
• The GoRF’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues to result in widespread deaths and injury to civilian populations; the UN has recorded at least 14,000 civilian casualties since the start of the invasion.