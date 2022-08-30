Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #27, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5,587 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict OHCHR – August 202

6.9 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe UNHCR – August 2022

6.6 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine IOM – August 2022

17.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine UN – August 2022

12 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine UN – August 2022

• Six months after the Government of the Russian Federation (GoRF)’s full-scale invasion,

USG humanitarian partners continue to provide multi-sector assistance to crisis-affected populations in Ukraine, as well as to Ukrainians displaced to neighboring countries.

• GoRF forces intensified missile strikes on locations throughout the country on Ukraine’s Independence Day, including a strike on a railway station that resulted in at least 25 civilian deaths.

• While the Black Sea Grain Initiative has eased pressure on Ukraine’s agricultural storage and transport infrastructure, GoRF attacks continue to threaten agricultural production.