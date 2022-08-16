Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #26, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5,514 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict

OHCHR – August 2022

6.4 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – August 2022

6.6 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across

Ukraine IOM – July 2022

17.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – August 2022

12 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – July 2022

• Fighting near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant continues to endanger civilians and threatens the possibility of a radiological incident. On August 11, the UN SecretaryGeneral called for the immediate cessation of military activities in the vicinity of the plant.

• The revised UN Flash Appeal for Ukraine calls for $4.3 billion to address the acute humanitarian needs of approximately 11.5 million people between March and December 2022.

• USG humanitarian partners continue to provide multi-sector assistance to crisis-affected populations in Ukraine, as well as to Ukrainians displaced to neighboring countries.