Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #25, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5,237 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – July 2022

6.3 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – August 2022

6.6 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – July 2022

8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022

12 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – July 2022

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky orders a mandatory evacuation of all civilians remaining in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

  • Amid intensifying hostilities, sustained GoRF attacks threaten civilians and critical infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

  • Fighting near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant endangers civilians and increases the risk of a radiological accident.

  • The number of IDPs in Ukraine increases to more than 6.6 million after decreasing over the previous two months.

