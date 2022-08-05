Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #25, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5,237 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – July 2022
6.3 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – August 2022
6.6 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – July 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
12 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – July 2022
-
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky orders a mandatory evacuation of all civilians remaining in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.
-
Amid intensifying hostilities, sustained GoRF attacks threaten civilians and critical infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
-
Fighting near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant endangers civilians and increases the risk of a radiological accident.
-
The number of IDPs in Ukraine increases to more than 6.6 million after decreasing over the previous two months.