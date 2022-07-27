Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #24, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5,237 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – July 2022
6.2 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – July 2022
6.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – June 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine UN – April 2022 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – July 2022
-
USAID announces approximately $243 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, bringing total USAID/BHA assistance for Ukraine to over $1 billion.
-
GoRF attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine continue to threaten civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure, with a July 9 GoRF attack in Chasiv Yar town killing at least 48 civilians.
-
A July 13 GoRF attack on Vinnytsya city, which is located far from conflict frontlines, results in the deaths of at least 25 civilians.
-
Between February 24 and July 22, WHO records more than 400 incidents of GoRF attacks on health care services in Ukraine, significantly increasing affected populations’ vulnerability to communicable diseases.