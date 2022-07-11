Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #23, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4,899 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – July 2022
5.7 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – July 2022
6.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – June 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
10 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – June 2022
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces nearly $368 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine on July 9.
• Following the withdrawal of GoU forces from Lysychansk, the governor of Donetsk urges the estimated 350,000 civilians remaining in the oblast to evacuate to safer areas in Ukraine.
• GoRF attacks severely limit civilian access to safe drinking water and increase risks of communicable disease through the destruction of critical infrastructure.
• OHCHR verifies extensive attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including summary executions, destruction of hospitals and schools, and incidents of CRSV.
