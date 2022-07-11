Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #23, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4,899 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict

OHCHR – July 2022

5.7 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – July 2022

6.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – June 2022

8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – April 2022

10 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – June 2022

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announces nearly $368 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine on July 9.

• Following the withdrawal of GoU forces from Lysychansk, the governor of Donetsk urges the estimated 350,000 civilians remaining in the oblast to evacuate to safer areas in Ukraine.

• GoRF attacks severely limit civilian access to safe drinking water and increase risks of communicable disease through the destruction of critical infrastructure.

• OHCHR verifies extensive attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including summary executions, destruction of hospitals and schools, and incidents of CRSV.

