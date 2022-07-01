Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #22, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4,731 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – June 2022
5.5 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – June 2022
6.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – June 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
8.9 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – June 2022
• GoRF missile strikes on population centers across central, eastern, and southern Ukraine generated scores of civilian casualties between June 25 and 29.
• Following the withdrawal of GoU forces from Severodonetsk, civilians remaining in the city are unable to evacuate to GCAs.
• Nearly 6.3 million people remain displaced by conflict in Ukraine as of June 23, a more than 10 percent decrease from the 7.1 million IDPs recorded in the country in late May.
• At-risk populations face growing protection threats across Ukraine and neighboring countries.