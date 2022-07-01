Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #22, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4,731 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict

OHCHR – June 2022

5.5 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – June 2022

6.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – June 2022

8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – April 2022

8.9 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – June 2022

• GoRF missile strikes on population centers across central, eastern, and southern Ukraine generated scores of civilian casualties between June 25 and 29.

• Following the withdrawal of GoU forces from Severodonetsk, civilians remaining in the city are unable to evacuate to GCAs.

• Nearly 6.3 million people remain displaced by conflict in Ukraine as of June 23, a more than 10 percent decrease from the 7.1 million IDPs recorded in the country in late May.

• At-risk populations face growing protection threats across Ukraine and neighboring countries.