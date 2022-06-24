Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #21, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4,677 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – June 2022
5.3 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – June 2022
7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – May 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
8.8 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – June 2022
• GoRF attacks endanger civilians, restrict relief actors’ access, and drive elevated humanitarian needs in Luhansk.
• A UN-coordinated interagency humanitarian convoy successfully delivers relief assistance to Donetsk’s Kramatorsk and Sloviansk cities on June 20.
• Rising gas, diesel, and petrol prices are adversely affecting humanitarian operations in Ukraine, relief actors report.
• Market availability of food items improves in Ukraine between April and May, though medicine remains difficult to access for many communities.