Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #20, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4,481 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict OHCHR – June 2022
5.1 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – June 2022
7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – May 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
8.8 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – June 2022
• President Biden announces more than $225 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine on June 15.
• GoRF offensive operations continue to threaten civilians, exacerbate humanitarian needs, and restrict relief actors’ access in the Donbas.
• U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink visits an IDP collective center near Kyiv.
• UNHCR reports declining border crossings from Ukraine into bordering countries, as returns increase.