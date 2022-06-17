Ukraine + 7 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #20, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4,481 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict 　　 OHCHR – June 2022 　　

5.1 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – June 2022　　

7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – May 2022　　

8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022　　

8.8 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – June 2022　　

• President Biden announces more than $225 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine on June 15.

• GoRF offensive operations continue to threaten civilians, exacerbate humanitarian needs, and restrict relief actors’ access in the Donbas.

• U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink visits an IDP collective center near Kyiv.

• UNHCR reports declining border crossings from Ukraine into bordering countries, as returns increase.

