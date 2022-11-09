Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6,490 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict

OHCHR – November 2022

7.8 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – November 2022

6.5 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – October 2022

17.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – November 2022

13.5 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

OCHA – October 2022

GoRF strikes on critical infrastructure across Ukraine continue to result in widespread electrical power and other utility outages. Relief actors warn that such attacks will likely exacerbate humanitarian needs during the coming winter season.

On November 8, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced $25 million in additional USAID/BHA support for winterization in Ukraine.

USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue to scale up winterization assistance and adapt to GoRF attacks in anticipation of increased needs.