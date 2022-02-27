Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2.9 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2022
1.8 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2022
1.4 MILLION People Targeted for Protection Interventions
UN – February 2022
1.2 MILLION People Targeted for Health Interventions
UN – February 2022
144,000 IDPs Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2022
GoRF armed forces commenced an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Relief actors remain concerned that heightened conflict could cause further civilian casualties, displacement, and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Increased hostilities along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine since mid-February damage WASH infrastructure.
The USG announces nearly $54 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. USAID/BHA has also deployed a DART and activated an RMT for the Ukraine crisis.