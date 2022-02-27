Ukraine + 1 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2.9 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2022

1.8 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2022

1.4 MILLION People Targeted for Protection Interventions
UN – February 2022

1.2 MILLION People Targeted for Health Interventions
UN – February 2022

144,000 IDPs Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2022

  • GoRF armed forces commenced an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Relief actors remain concerned that heightened conflict could cause further civilian casualties, displacement, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

  • Increased hostilities along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine since mid-February damage WASH infrastructure.

  • The USG announces nearly $54 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. USAID/BHA has also deployed a DART and activated an RMT for the Ukraine crisis.

