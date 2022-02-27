Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2.9 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – February 2022

1.8 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance

UN – February 2022

1.4 MILLION People Targeted for Protection Interventions

UN – February 2022

1.2 MILLION People Targeted for Health Interventions

UN – February 2022

144,000 IDPs Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance

UN – February 2022

GoRF armed forces commenced an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Relief actors remain concerned that heightened conflict could cause further civilian casualties, displacement, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Increased hostilities along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine since mid-February damage WASH infrastructure.