Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

The 2021 HNO identifies an increase in the severity of humanitarian needs among conflict-affected populations in eastern Ukraine, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A humanitarian convoy transported more than 130 tons of relief supplies to Luhansk NGCA through the newly opened Shchastia EECP on March 1. Despite the opening of the EECP for transport purposes, populations continue to experience difficulties crossing the line of contact, hindering access to pensions and essential services.