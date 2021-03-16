Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
The 2021 HNO identifies an increase in the severity of humanitarian needs among conflict-affected populations in eastern Ukraine, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A humanitarian convoy transported more than 130 tons of relief supplies to Luhansk NGCA through the newly opened Shchastia EECP on March 1. Despite the opening of the EECP for transport purposes, populations continue to experience difficulties crossing the line of contact, hindering access to pensions and essential services.
USAID/BHA has provided nearly $5.3 million in FY 2021 funding to date, bringing total USG humanitarian assistance since FY 2020 to nearly $65 million.