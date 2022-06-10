Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #19, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4,339 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – June 2022
4.8 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – June 2022
7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – May 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
7.8 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – June 2022
• GoRF attacks continue to threaten civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in eastern Ukraine.
• GoRF missile strikes on western Ukraine cause civilian casualties and damage rail infrastructure in Kyiv and Lviv.
• Mine detonations result in five civilian deaths in GoRF-occupied areas of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on June 3.
• The UN highlights an increasing number of reports of CRSV in Ukraine, most often attributed to GoRF forces.
• Water contamination and destroyed WASH infrastructure increase risk of waterborne disease in Mariupol.