Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #19, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4,339 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict

OHCHR – June 2022

4.8 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – June 2022

7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – May 2022

8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – April 2022

7.8 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – June 2022

• GoRF attacks continue to threaten civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in eastern Ukraine.

• GoRF missile strikes on western Ukraine cause civilian casualties and damage rail infrastructure in Kyiv and Lviv.

• Mine detonations result in five civilian deaths in GoRF-occupied areas of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on June 3.

• The UN highlights an increasing number of reports of CRSV in Ukraine, most often attributed to GoRF forces.

• Water contamination and destroyed WASH infrastructure increase risk of waterborne disease in Mariupol.