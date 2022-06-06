Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #18, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

• Civilian evacuation efforts remain suspended in Luhansk Oblast’s Severodonetsk city due to intense GoRF attacks.

• The overall number of IDPs in Ukraine decreases to 7.1 million as IDP and refugee returns increase.

• GoRF attacks on health facilities and conflictrelated disruptions to health care contribute to heightened risk of disease outbreaks and worsened community health outcomes.

• The UN begins negotiations with the GoRF to secure exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports to mitigate risk of widespread deterioration in global food security.